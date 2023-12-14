Home Entertainment Malayalam

Release date confirmed for 'Queen Elizabeth'

Published: 14th December 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Queen Elizabeth, starring Meera Jasmine and Narain in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on December 29. The makers announced the same on their social media handles on Tuesday.  

Billed as a light-hearted entertainer set in an urban backdrop, Queen Elizabeth is directed by M Padmakumar. The film marks the reunion of Meera and Narain after a long gap. The two were last seen together in Minnaminnikoottam (2008).

Queen Elizabeth has a script written by Arjun T Sathyan, who previously wrote the story of Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu and the screenplay for Santhosham. Queen Elizabeth also stars Shweta Menon, Ramesh Pisharody, VK Prakash, Shyamaprasad, Johny Antony, Mallika Sukumaran, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arya, Shruthi Rajanikanth, Sania Babu, Neena Kurup, Manju Pathrose, Vineeth Vishwam, Ranji Kankol and Chitra Nair. 

Produced by director M Padmakumar along with Ranjith Manambarakkat and Sreeram Manambarakkat, the technical team of Queen Elizabeth comprises Jithu Damodar as the cinematographer and Akhilesh Mohan as the editor. The film has music composed by Ranjin Raj.
 

