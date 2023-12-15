Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suresh Gopi, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gautham Menon team up

The film has a story penned by Jithu K Jayan and Sesham Mikeil Fathima director Manu C Kumar.

Published: 15th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-MP Suresh Gopi (File Photo | K Shijith, EPS)

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SG 257, is set to be launched today. The film, directed by Kunjamminis Hospital-fame, Sanal V Devan, also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gautham Vasudev Menon in significant roles. It was produced by Vineeth Jain and Sanjaypadiyoor.

Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The film has a story penned by Jithu K Jayan and Sesham Mikeil Fathima director Manu C Kumar. The latter has also penned the screenplay and dialogues. The technical crew comprises Ajay David Kachappilly (cinematography), Rahul Raj (composing) and Mansoor Muthutty (editing).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Gopi Gautham Vasudev Menon Suraj Venjaramoodu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp