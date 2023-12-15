Suresh Gopi, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gautham Menon team up

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SG 257, is set to be launched today. The film, directed by Kunjamminis Hospital-fame, Sanal V Devan, also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gautham Vasudev Menon in significant roles. It was produced by Vineeth Jain and Sanjaypadiyoor.

Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The film has a story penned by Jithu K Jayan and Sesham Mikeil Fathima director Manu C Kumar. The latter has also penned the screenplay and dialogues. The technical crew comprises Ajay David Kachappilly (cinematography), Rahul Raj (composing) and Mansoor Muthutty (editing).

