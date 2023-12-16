First look of Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham out

By Express News Service

Fahadh Faasil’s next Aavesham, directed by Romancham-fame Jithu Madhavan, has been confirmed to hit screens on April 11, 2024. The makers announced the release date along with the first look in which Fahadh is seen partying with scores of men.

Set in Bangalore, the film has Fahadh playing a local gangster’s role. It is said to be an extension of the same character played by Chemban Vinod Jose in Romancham. Similar to his debut film, Jithu has reportedly drawn inspirations from his real-life to script Aavesham as well. Along with Fahadh, it also stars a bunch of newcomers in prominent roles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Fahadh Faasil’s next Aavesham, directed by Romancham-fame Jithu Madhavan, has been confirmed to hit screens on April 11, 2024. The makers announced the release date along with the first look in which Fahadh is seen partying with scores of men. Set in Bangalore, the film has Fahadh playing a local gangster’s role. It is said to be an extension of the same character played by Chemban Vinod Jose in Romancham. Similar to his debut film, Jithu has reportedly drawn inspirations from his real-life to script Aavesham as well. Along with Fahadh, it also stars a bunch of newcomers in prominent roles. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });