Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham out

Set in Bangalore, the film has Fahadh playing a local gangster’s role.

Published: 16th December 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

First look of Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham

By Express News Service

Fahadh Faasil’s next Aavesham, directed by Romancham-fame Jithu Madhavan, has been confirmed to hit screens on  April 11, 2024. The makers announced the release date along with the first look in which Fahadh is seen partying with scores of men.

Set in Bangalore, the film has Fahadh playing a local gangster’s role. It is said to be an extension of the same character played by Chemban Vinod Jose in Romancham. Similar to his debut film, Jithu has reportedly drawn inspirations from his real-life to script Aavesham as well. Along with Fahadh, it also stars a bunch of newcomers in prominent roles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavesham Fahadh Faasil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp