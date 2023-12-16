Home Entertainment Malayalam

Second schedule of Antony Varghese’s next begins

This yet-to-be-titled film is scripted by Ajit Mampally, Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal.

Published: 16th December 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Antony Varghese

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported about Antony Varghese reuniting with RDX makers Weekend Blockbusters for a revenge drama set against the backdrop of the sea. Second schedule of the film, directed by debutant Ajit Mampally, commenced on Friday at Rameswaram.

Apart from Rameshwaram, the film has Kollam, Varkala and Anchuthengu as its major locations. This yet-to-be-titled film is scripted by Ajit Mampally, Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. Its technical team comprises music director Sam CS, who also worked in RDX, cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus, and editor Sreejith Sarang. 

Antony has also signed a film with John And Mary Creative, Century Films and Maxlab, the makers of the much-hyped upcoming Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film, Malaikottai Valiban. It will be directed by debutant Govind Vishnu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Varghese Weekend Blockbusters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp