Second schedule of Antony Varghese’s next begins

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported about Antony Varghese reuniting with RDX makers Weekend Blockbusters for a revenge drama set against the backdrop of the sea. Second schedule of the film, directed by debutant Ajit Mampally, commenced on Friday at Rameswaram.

Apart from Rameshwaram, the film has Kollam, Varkala and Anchuthengu as its major locations. This yet-to-be-titled film is scripted by Ajit Mampally, Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. Its technical team comprises music director Sam CS, who also worked in RDX, cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus, and editor Sreejith Sarang.

Antony has also signed a film with John And Mary Creative, Century Films and Maxlab, the makers of the much-hyped upcoming Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film, Malaikottai Valiban. It will be directed by debutant Govind Vishnu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Earlier, we had reported about Antony Varghese reuniting with RDX makers Weekend Blockbusters for a revenge drama set against the backdrop of the sea. Second schedule of the film, directed by debutant Ajit Mampally, commenced on Friday at Rameswaram. Apart from Rameshwaram, the film has Kollam, Varkala and Anchuthengu as its major locations. This yet-to-be-titled film is scripted by Ajit Mampally, Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. Its technical team comprises music director Sam CS, who also worked in RDX, cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus, and editor Sreejith Sarang. Antony has also signed a film with John And Mary Creative, Century Films and Maxlab, the makers of the much-hyped upcoming Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film, Malaikottai Valiban. It will be directed by debutant Govind Vishnu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp