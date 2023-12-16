Sunny Leone headlines Malayalam web series, 'Pan Indian Sundari'

By Express News Service

Sunny Leone is leading a new Malayalam web series titled Pan Indian Sundari. It is directed by Satheesh, who earlier helmed a few episodes of the popular sitcom, Uppum Mulakum. He is also the creative head of the streaming platform HR OTT, where the upcoming web series will be released.

Sreena Prathapan is producing the show, which will be released in five languages, namely Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Sunny Leone, who made her Malayalam debut with a guest appearance in Mammootty's Madhuraraja, had announced two other Malayalam films, Rangeela and Shero, but both haven't been released yet.



Pan Indian Sundari is scripted by Princy Denny and Lenin Johnny based on Satheesh's story. It also stars Manikuttan, Johny Antony, Bheeman Raghu, Sarath Appani, Azees Nedumangad, Hareesh Kanaran, Malavika Sreenath, Kottayam Ramesh, Noby Marcose and John Vijay.

The technical team includes cinematographer Ravichandran, editor Abhilasha Balachandran and composers Syam Prasad and Gopi Sunder.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Sunny Leone is leading a new Malayalam web series titled Pan Indian Sundari. It is directed by Satheesh, who earlier helmed a few episodes of the popular sitcom, Uppum Mulakum. He is also the creative head of the streaming platform HR OTT, where the upcoming web series will be released. Sreena Prathapan is producing the show, which will be released in five languages, namely Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Sunny Leone, who made her Malayalam debut with a guest appearance in Mammootty's Madhuraraja, had announced two other Malayalam films, Rangeela and Shero, but both haven't been released yet.Pan Indian Sundari is scripted by Princy Denny and Lenin Johnny based on Satheesh's story. It also stars Manikuttan, Johny Antony, Bheeman Raghu, Sarath Appani, Azees Nedumangad, Hareesh Kanaran, Malavika Sreenath, Kottayam Ramesh, Noby Marcose and John Vijay.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The technical team includes cinematographer Ravichandran, editor Abhilasha Balachandran and composers Syam Prasad and Gopi Sunder. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satheesh kumar.s (@satheesh_thanvi) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp