Biju Menon-Asif Ali starrer 'Thalavan' gets a first look

Both Biju Menon and Asif play police officers in the film. Sharing the poster, the makers called it "the ultimate battle of ego."

First look poster of Biju Menon-Asif Ali starrer 'Thalavan'

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, Asif Ali and Biju Menon are coming together for Thalavan, directed by Jis Joy. On Saturday, the makers released its first look poster.

Both Biju Menon and Asif play police officers in the film. While Biju Menon essays the role of DYSP Jayashankar, Asif is playing an SI named Karthik. Sharing the poster, the makers called it "the ultimate battle of ego."

In a recent conversation with us about the film, Jis Joy said, "Thalavan is an investigative story, which also explores how hierarchy works within a police station. It's a rooted film with a semi-realistic approach. Asif and Biju Menon's combination has always worked well, and this film will see them at the top of their performances."

Thalavan has its story and screenplay by debutants Anand Thevarkatt and Sharath Perumbavoor, while dialogues are written by Jis Joy. The film also stars Anusree, Miya George, Dileesh Pothan, Ranjith, Kottayam Nazeer, and Jaffer Idukki in important roles.

Composer Deepak Dev, cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan and editor Sooraj ES are part of the technical team. It is produced by Arun Narayan Productions and London Studios. 

