Dhyan, Lukman to join hands for director Muhashin's next

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Lukman are set to headline a new film directed by Muhashin, who debuted this year with Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham (KKA).

It is scripted by Harshad, who earlier penned Unda, Puzhu and KKA. The upcoming film, which is yet to be titled, is backed by Fairbay Films in association with Kami Cinemas.

Dhyan Sreenivasan, recently seen in Cheena Trophy, is currently working on Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by his brother Vineeth Sreenivasan.

The multi-starrer also has Pranav Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly and Kalyani Priyadarshan in it.

Dhyan’s upcoming films include Iyer in Dubai and Kudumbasreeyum Kunjadum. Lukman, meanwhile, has Turkish Tharkkam, Tiki Taka and Khalid Rahman’s next lined up.

