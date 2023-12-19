Jeethu Joseph-Basil Joseph's film 'Nunakazhi' completed

By Express News Service

Director Jeethu Joseph, whose Neru is releasing on Thursday, has meanwhile completed the shoot of Nunakuzhi.

Starring Basil Joseph in the lead, the film is a dark comedy penned by KR Krishna Kumar. He had earlier scripted Jeethu’s 12th Man and Kooman.

Nunakuzhi also stars Grace Antony, Manoj K Jayan, Swasika, Siddique, Baiju Santhosh, Saiju Kurup, and Aju Varghese.

Editor Vinayak VS and cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, who both are regular collaborators of Jeethu, are part of this film as well.

It is produced by Yoodlee and presented by Saregama and Vintage Films.

Neru, which has Jeethu reuniting with his Drishyam actor Mohanlal, is an emotional courtroom drama. Besides this, the actor-director duo also has Ram, an ambitious thriller in the pipeline.

The film has currently been put on hold due to some production issues.

