Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko Boban’s 'Grrr' gets a first look

The first look poster features Suraj hugging Kunchacko from behind, in what looks like an attempt to rescue the latter from a lion.

Published: 27th December 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Grrr

Grrr’s first look poster

By Express News Service

Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Kunchacko Boban’s Grrr released the film’s first look poster. The film, which also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, is written and directed by Jay K who previously helmed the 2017 film, Ezra. Praveen S has co-written the film with Jay K.

The first look poster features Suraj hugging Kunchacko from behind, in what looks like an attempt to rescue the latter from a lion.  The film is a comedy revolving around a drunkard who jumps into a lion’s enclosure. How zookeepers attempt to rescue him forms the rest of the story. Kunchacko Boban had shot with a real lion in South Africa, for this film. 

Shruti Ramachandran, Rajesh Madhavan, Anagha and Shobi Thilakan round out the rest of the cast of Grrr. The film is produced by Shaji Nadesan and Arya. The technical crew comprises Jayesh Nair (cinematographer), Vivek Harshan (editor) and Dawn Vincent (music and background score). Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has handled production design. While an exact release date is yet to be announced, Grrr is scheduled to hit theatres in February.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunchacko Boban Grrr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp