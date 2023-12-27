Kunchacko Boban’s 'Grrr' gets a first look

By Express News Service

Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Kunchacko Boban’s Grrr released the film’s first look poster. The film, which also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, is written and directed by Jay K who previously helmed the 2017 film, Ezra. Praveen S has co-written the film with Jay K.

The first look poster features Suraj hugging Kunchacko from behind, in what looks like an attempt to rescue the latter from a lion. The film is a comedy revolving around a drunkard who jumps into a lion’s enclosure. How zookeepers attempt to rescue him forms the rest of the story. Kunchacko Boban had shot with a real lion in South Africa, for this film.

Shruti Ramachandran, Rajesh Madhavan, Anagha and Shobi Thilakan round out the rest of the cast of Grrr. The film is produced by Shaji Nadesan and Arya. The technical crew comprises Jayesh Nair (cinematographer), Vivek Harshan (editor) and Dawn Vincent (music and background score). Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has handled production design. While an exact release date is yet to be announced, Grrr is scheduled to hit theatres in February.

