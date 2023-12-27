Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly-Dijo Jose Antony film titled 'Malayalee from India'

Malayalee from India also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan in a prominent role.

Published: 27th December 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly (Photo | Instagram)

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Nivin Paul’s upcoming film with Dijo Jose Antony has been titled Malayalee from India. The title was announced with a six-minute promo video, in which Dijo is sen bluffing his way through the film’s story to convince Nivin.

Every aspect he describes about the setting and characters of the film turns out to be entirely different in reality. It is penned by Sharis Mohammed, who also wrote Dijo’s Jana Gana Mana.

Malayalee from India also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan in a prominent role. While Anaswara Rajan plays Nivin’s love interest in the film, it also stars Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, and Vijayakumar.

Backed by Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames, Malayalee from India’s technical team consists of Sudeep Elamon behind the camera and Sreejith Sarang at the editing table. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malayalee from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp