Nivin Pauly-Dijo Jose Antony film titled 'Malayalee from India'

By Express News Service

Nivin Paul’s upcoming film with Dijo Jose Antony has been titled Malayalee from India. The title was announced with a six-minute promo video, in which Dijo is sen bluffing his way through the film’s story to convince Nivin.

Every aspect he describes about the setting and characters of the film turns out to be entirely different in reality. It is penned by Sharis Mohammed, who also wrote Dijo’s Jana Gana Mana.

Malayalee from India also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan in a prominent role. While Anaswara Rajan plays Nivin’s love interest in the film, it also stars Manju Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko, Salim Kumar, and Vijayakumar.

Backed by Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames, Malayalee from India’s technical team consists of Sudeep Elamon behind the camera and Sreejith Sarang at the editing table. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music.

