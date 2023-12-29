Netflix renews Guns & Gulaabs for season 2

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Netflix shared an animated music video on their social media handles making the announcement.

The second season of Raj&DK’s crime-comedy series Guns & Gulaabs was announced on Thursday. Netflix shared an animated music video on their social media handles making the announcement. The series, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah.

The music video is called ‘Dhokha’ and it replays the events of season 1 of the series.

“Khali haath nahi, Guns & Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix!,” the streamer wrote as the caption of the video.

Season 2 will see Rajkummar, Dulquer, Adarsh, and Gulshan reprise their roles of Paana Tipu, Arjun, Jugnu Ganchi, and Chaart-cut Atmaram.

Guns & Gulaabs is set in the fictional town of Gulaabganj and has a style similar to 80s Bollywood films. The series premiered on Netflix on August 18 this year and was received well by both audiences and critics.

