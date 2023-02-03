WATCH | Lal and Anagha Narayanan make an affable father-daughter duo in 'Dear Vaappi' trailer

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Lal and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Anagha Narayanan playing the lead in Dear Vaappi, directed by Shan Thulaseedharan.

Recently, the makers released its trailer from which we learn that Lal's character Basheer is a Mumbai returnee who has a passion for costume designing. Along with his daughter Amira, he plans to open a boutique. The film seems to be about this father-daughter duo's efforts to set up their fashion brand.

Niranj Mainyanpilla Raju is paired with Anagha in the film and Veyil-fame Sreerekha essays her mother's daughter. Mainyanpilla Raju, Sunil Sukhada, Jayakrishnan, Nirmal Palazhi, Neena Kurup, and Abhiram are some of the others in the cast. Anu Sithara also makes a cameo appearance as herself.

Dear Vaappi, produced by Crown Films, has composer Kailas Menon, cinematographer Pandikumar, and editor Lijo Paul as part of the technical team.

Meanwhile, director Shan has also completed shooting a thriller with Indrajith Sukumaran and Anu Sithara. Titled Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019, the film is yet to be released.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

We had earlier reported about Lal and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam-fame Anagha Narayanan playing the lead in Dear Vaappi, directed by Shan Thulaseedharan. Recently, the makers released its trailer from which we learn that Lal's character Basheer is a Mumbai returnee who has a passion for costume designing. Along with his daughter Amira, he plans to open a boutique. The film seems to be about this father-daughter duo's efforts to set up their fashion brand. Niranj Mainyanpilla Raju is paired with Anagha in the film and Veyil-fame Sreerekha essays her mother's daughter. Mainyanpilla Raju, Sunil Sukhada, Jayakrishnan, Nirmal Palazhi, Neena Kurup, and Abhiram are some of the others in the cast. Anu Sithara also makes a cameo appearance as herself. Dear Vaappi, produced by Crown Films, has composer Kailas Menon, cinematographer Pandikumar, and editor Lijo Paul as part of the technical team. Meanwhile, director Shan has also completed shooting a thriller with Indrajith Sukumaran and Anu Sithara. Titled Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019, the film is yet to be released. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)