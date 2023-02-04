From our archives | I sang my first Malayalam song in 1973, but I’m yet to get a state award: Vani Jairam

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Think Vani Jairam and the first thing that probably pops in your head is ‘Naadan paatile maina’, an evergreen song from the 1970s. Her latest songs such as ‘Olanjali kuruvi’ from ‘1983’ and ‘Peythalinja nimisham’ from ‘Captain’ are bona fide hits. But the melody queen who has rendered more than 600 Malayalam songs is yet to be recognised with a Kerala State Film award. Still, with her melodious voice and graceful smile, Vani finds happiness when fans shower her with love and affection.

Vani was born in Chennai and moved to Mumbai after marriage. She received intensive training in Hindustani light classical music from Ustad Abdul Rahman Khan of Patiala Gharana.

She has sung more than 10,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Odia.

Along with husband Jairam, Vani was in Thriprayar near Thrissur to give the ONV Puraskaram constituted by the National Association of Malayalam Artistes, a cultural organisation.

You have been associated with the Malayalam film industry for more than three decades and sung over 600 songs. How do you look back?

It has been a wonderful journey and I am happy that people from this generation too enjoy my songs. I have been associated with the Malayalam industry since my first song in 1973. But, I’m yet to receive a state award from here. In fact, I am happier when people sing my songs and remember it in their hearts. There is no achievement greater than the love of our audience.

Earlier, people used to carry their favourite songs in their hearts, but not so any more. Why is that?

In my case, I don’t feel so. My recent songs from ‘1983’, ‘Action Hero Biju’, etc., are still popular among Malayalis. The title song of ‘Pulimurugan’ topped the charts. I am happy that it was shortlisted for the Oscars for original score, as getting into that list itself is a great recognition.

A career spanning half-a-century. What’s the secret?

Discipline and values lead my life. I stick to my values at any situation and such a relationship with music was possible only by God’s grace.

Many women tend to focus more on family life after getting married. In your case, your career as a playback singer began after marriage. How did that happen?

Though I was interested in music, the situation at home was not a favourable one to pursue it as a career. My mother used to say, ‘Neither can I send you alone nor can I accompany you to recording studios,’ due to which I had to wait for the right person to support me. When it comes to Jairam, music is his first love and he remained a pillar of support for me. He believed in my voice and the wonders it can do and helped me to train it.

As a three-time National Award winner, do you have anything to say about the recent controversy surrounding the award distribution?

Since I am not an awardee this time, I don’t deserve to comment about it. But it was a great honour for me to receive the prestigious award thrice from the President.

I still remember the time when the then President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy told me that he had seen the movie ‘Shankarabharanam’ twice just for the sake of the songs.

