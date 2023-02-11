Suresh Gopi, Shaji Kailas return for 'Chinthamani' sequel

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Speculation was rife that director Shaji Kailas’ 2006’s film Chinthamani Kola Case would have a sequel.

Published: 11th February 2023 12:51 PM

By Express News Service

Speculation was rife that director Shaji Kailas’ 2006’s film Chinthamani Kola Case would have a sequel. The director has now released the poster on social media marking the rumours as accurate. 

Actor Suresh Gopi has earlier confirmed that writer AK Sajan has completed the first part of the script. Now the director has unveiled the poster, which ensures the return of Suresh Gopi’s popular character Advocate Lal Krishna Viradiyar again on screen.

On sharing the  poster, the veteran director penned a note that read, “We are on the Move.” The poster showcases actor Suresh Gopi’s look as Lal Krishna Viradiyar in a silhouette, made with book arrangements on a bookshelf.

Penned by AK Sajan, the original film was a legal action thriller that revolves around the mysterious death of a medical student named Chinthamani, played by Bhavana. Shaji Kailas’s recent releases are Mohanlal-starrer Alone and Prithviraj-starrer Kaapa.

