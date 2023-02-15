Home Entertainment Malayalam

Raj B Shetty’s Malayalam debut 'Rudhiram' goes on floors

We had reported earlier that Raj B Shetty is making his Malayalam debut with Rudhiram, with Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.

Published: 15th February 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Raj B Shetty

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Raj B Shetty is making his Malayalam debut with Rudhiram, with Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. The actor-filmmaker shared that the film, directed by debutant Jisho Lon Antony, went on floors on Tuesday.

Jisho Lon Antony directs from his own story, with screenplay credits shared by him and Joseph Kiran George. In an earlier conversation with Cinema Express, Jisho described the film as a “revenge drama, which bears the qualities of a survival drama in the initial stage, before shifting gears.”

Sajad Kaakku, who shot Maniyarayile Ashokan, is the director of photography; Bavan Sreekumar (Aanum Pennum) will handle the editing. Midhun Mukundan (Rorschach) is on board as the music composer. The makers plan to release Rudhiram in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

