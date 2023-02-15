Siju Wilson’s next, scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor, begins filming

By Express News Service

Actor Siju Wilson has bagged his next lead role after Pathonmpathaam Noottaandu. With director Premlal at the helm, the project’s script and dialogues are by Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum-fame Sajeev Pazhoor.

The makers have cast newcomer Krishnendu A Menon as the female lead. Nna Thaan Case Kodu-fame Kunhikrishnan, who played the magistrate, is essaying a significant role. Nisha Sarag, Jolly Chiriyath, and Sibi Thomas are also part of the cast.

Premlal is known for the films Outsider and Athmakatha. The latter fetched much critical acclaim at the time of release, with accolades from various film festivals, besides a Kerala State Film Award (Special Jury). Cinematographer Alby cranks the camera while Kiran Das edits.

