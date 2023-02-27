Mollywood actor Dileep's next film 'Bandra' eyes May release?

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Dileep is reuniting with Ramaleela director Arun Gopy for a mass entertainer titled Bandra. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film is eyeing a summer release in May. As per reports, the makers are planning to release the film on May 5.

Bandra is scripted by Udaykrishna, with whom Dileep has earlier collaborated in multiple films. The upcoming film is billed as an action-packed gangster story set mostly in North India. Tamannaah Bhatia is making her Malayalam debut with this film. The cast also includes Sarath Kumar, Dino Morea, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, and VTV Ganesh among others. On the technical front, Arun Gopy has retained his Ramaleela cinematographer Shajikumar and editor Vivek Harshan. Sam CS will be handling the music.

Dileep also has Raffi's Voice of Sathyanathan awaiting release. He is currently shooting for Udal-fame Ratheesh Reghunandan's film, which is tentatively titled D148. Joshiy's On Air Eapen and Parakkum Pappan, a superhero film with Viyaan Vishnu, are the actor's other upcoming projects.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Dileep is reuniting with Ramaleela director Arun Gopy for a mass entertainer titled Bandra. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film is eyeing a summer release in May. As per reports, the makers are planning to release the film on May 5. Bandra is scripted by Udaykrishna, with whom Dileep has earlier collaborated in multiple films. The upcoming film is billed as an action-packed gangster story set mostly in North India. Tamannaah Bhatia is making her Malayalam debut with this film. The cast also includes Sarath Kumar, Dino Morea, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Amit Tiwari, Easwari Rao, and VTV Ganesh among others. On the technical front, Arun Gopy has retained his Ramaleela cinematographer Shajikumar and editor Vivek Harshan. Sam CS will be handling the music. Dileep also has Raffi's Voice of Sathyanathan awaiting release. He is currently shooting for Udal-fame Ratheesh Reghunandan's film, which is tentatively titled D148. Joshiy's On Air Eapen and Parakkum Pappan, a superhero film with Viyaan Vishnu, are the actor's other upcoming projects.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)