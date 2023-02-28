Tovino’s 'Anveshippin Kandethum' set to go on floors

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino, who is on the verge of wrapping up the shoot of his ambitious 3D film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, will next start working on Anveshippin Kandethum.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:45 AM

By Express News Service

Tovino, who is on the verge of wrapping up the shoot of his ambitious 3D film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, will next start working on Anveshippin Kandethum. Debutant Darwin Kuriakose will be directing the film, which is set to go on floors on March 6 in Kottayam.

Billed as an investigative thriller, Anveshippin Kandethum is scripted by Jinu V Abraham, who last penned Kaduva. He along with director Darwin’s twin brother Dolwin Kuriakose are jointly backing the upcoming film. It is their second production venture after last year’s Kaapa.

Anveshippin Kandethum also stars Siddique, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Baburaj, and Thankam-fame Vineeth Thattil in key roles. Cinematographer Gautham Sankar, editor Saiju Sreedharan, and production designer Dileep Nath are part of the crew.

The makers have also signed popular Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan, who debuted in Malayalam cinema by handling the background score in Pathonpatham Noottandu.

