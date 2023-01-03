Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Alone' trailer: New Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas film is a pandemic-set supernatural thriller

While only Mohanlal appears on screen, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier and Siddique have lent their voices to various characters. 

Published: 03rd January 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The trailer of Mohanlal’s Alone got released on New Year’s Day. Directed by Shaji Kailas and scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman, it’s a single-actor film set during the pandemic. From the trailer, it looks like a supernatural thriller that happens entirely within an apartment complex.

The film has Abhinandan Ramanujam and Pramod K Pillai as the cinematographers. The band 4 Musics, which earlier worked on Mohanlal’s Oppam, has composed the music. 

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is set to hit screens on January 26.

