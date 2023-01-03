'Alone' trailer: New Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas film is a pandemic-set supernatural thriller

By Express News Service

The trailer of Mohanlal’s Alone got released on New Year’s Day. Directed by Shaji Kailas and scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman, it’s a single-actor film set during the pandemic. From the trailer, it looks like a supernatural thriller that happens entirely within an apartment complex.

While only Mohanlal appears on screen, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier and Siddique have lent their voices to various characters.

The film has Abhinandan Ramanujam and Pramod K Pillai as the cinematographers. The band 4 Musics, which earlier worked on Mohanlal’s Oppam, has composed the music.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is set to hit screens on January 26.

