Mammootty’s upcoming 'Christopher' teaser promises a slick thriller

By Express News Service

The teaser of Mammootty’s upcoming Christopher is out. From the 0.58-minute-long teaser, the B Unnikrishnan directorial looks like a slick and stylish crime thriller. Mammootty’s character, Christopher, is the chief of an investigation wing named DPCAW.

We also see a glimpse of the antagonist, played by Vinay Rai, aside from that of Amala Paul, Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in the teaser. The makers, however, don’t reveal much about the storyline.

Christopher is scripted by Uday Krishna, marking his second collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan after Mohanlal’s Aaraattu. The film is produced jointly by Aroma Mohan and RD Illuminations. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Faiz Siddik, music composer Justin Varghese and editor Manoj.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has started shooting for cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Roby Varghese Raj’s directorial debut. His next release will be the much-anticipated Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Jeo Baby directorial Kaathal is his other upcoming project.

The teaser of Mammootty’s upcoming Christopher is out. From the 0.58-minute-long teaser, the B Unnikrishnan directorial looks like a slick and stylish crime thriller. Mammootty’s character, Christopher, is the chief of an investigation wing named DPCAW. We also see a glimpse of the antagonist, played by Vinay Rai, aside from that of Amala Paul, Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in the teaser. The makers, however, don’t reveal much about the storyline. Christopher is scripted by Uday Krishna, marking his second collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan after Mohanlal’s Aaraattu. The film is produced jointly by Aroma Mohan and RD Illuminations. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Faiz Siddik, music composer Justin Varghese and editor Manoj. Meanwhile, Mammootty has started shooting for cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Roby Varghese Raj’s directorial debut. His next release will be the much-anticipated Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Jeo Baby directorial Kaathal is his other upcoming project.