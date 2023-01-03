Prithviraj, Basil to headline 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil'

By Express News Service

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph are gearing up to act together for the first time in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das’ next, 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil'.

Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep is scripting the film, which is backed jointly by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment. Prithviraj announced the project by sharing a brief note on social media. He also hinted that it’s a full-on fun entertainer.

With Prithviraj and Basil having multiple projects lined up, it remains to be seen when Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil will go on floors. Prithviraj is currently shooting simultaneously for Vilayath Buddha and pan-Indian biggie Salaar.

He is also part of the upcoming Hindi film Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Kaaliyan, Tyson, and Khalifa are his other upcoming projects. Besides his acting commitments, Prithviraj will be commencing work on his much-hyped directorial Empuraan soon.

Meanwhile, Basil has Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Enkilum Chandrike coming up.

