Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly set to start shooting for next Haneef Adeni project

Nivin Pauly is set to begin shooting for Haneef Adeni’s film next week. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to start production from January 8 in Dubai.

Published: 05th January 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Nivin Pauly (Photo | Instagram)

Actor Nivin Pauly (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly is set to begin shooting for Haneef Adeni’s film next week. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to start production from January 8 in Dubai. Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames are jointly backing the film, which is yet to be titled.

It is worth a mention that Nivin and Haneef Adeni had earlier worked together in Mikhael. Their new film also stars Balu Varghese, Saniya Iyappan, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, and Ganapathi in key roles. While the film has been planned to be predominantly shot in Dubai, the makers have also planned a brief schedule in Kerala.

Nivin will be seen in a new trim look in the film. A few stills of him along with fans from Dubai are already going around virally on social media. The actor, who has lately been subject to a lot of body shaming, has undergone a remarkable physical transformation.

After the Haneef Adeni project, Nivin is expected to start shooting for Thaaram with Kili Poyi director Vinay Govind. The actor also has the long-delayed Thuramukham, and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai lined up for release.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nivin Pauly Haneef Adeni
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp