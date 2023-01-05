Nivin Pauly set to start shooting for next Haneef Adeni project

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly is set to begin shooting for Haneef Adeni’s film next week. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to start production from January 8 in Dubai. Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames are jointly backing the film, which is yet to be titled.

It is worth a mention that Nivin and Haneef Adeni had earlier worked together in Mikhael. Their new film also stars Balu Varghese, Saniya Iyappan, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, and Ganapathi in key roles. While the film has been planned to be predominantly shot in Dubai, the makers have also planned a brief schedule in Kerala.

Nivin will be seen in a new trim look in the film. A few stills of him along with fans from Dubai are already going around virally on social media. The actor, who has lately been subject to a lot of body shaming, has undergone a remarkable physical transformation.

After the Haneef Adeni project, Nivin is expected to start shooting for Thaaram with Kili Poyi director Vinay Govind. The actor also has the long-delayed Thuramukham, and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai lined up for release.



Nivin Pauly is set to begin shooting for Haneef Adeni’s film next week. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to start production from January 8 in Dubai. Nivin’s Pauly Jr Pictures and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames are jointly backing the film, which is yet to be titled. It is worth a mention that Nivin and Haneef Adeni had earlier worked together in Mikhael. Their new film also stars Balu Varghese, Saniya Iyappan, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, and Ganapathi in key roles. While the film has been planned to be predominantly shot in Dubai, the makers have also planned a brief schedule in Kerala. Nivin will be seen in a new trim look in the film. A few stills of him along with fans from Dubai are already going around virally on social media. The actor, who has lately been subject to a lot of body shaming, has undergone a remarkable physical transformation. After the Haneef Adeni project, Nivin is expected to start shooting for Thaaram with Kili Poyi director Vinay Govind. The actor also has the long-delayed Thuramukham, and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai lined up for release.