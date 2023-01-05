Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon film 'Thankam' gets release date

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon film Thankam have announced that the film will hit screens on January 26. The film is helmed by Saheedh Arafath, who made his directorial debut with Theeram in 2017. He was also the co-director in the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Joji.

Thankam, scripted by Syam Pushkaran, is billed as a crime drama. Aparna Balamurali, Hindi actor Girish Kulkarni, Kochu Preman, and Vineeth Thattil also star in it.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Gautham Sankar, music composer Bijibal, and editor Kiran Das. Thankam is produced jointly by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.

