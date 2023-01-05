Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon film 'Thankam' gets release date

The makers of the upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon film Thankam have announced that the film will hit screens on January 26.

Published: 05th January 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon film Thankam have announced that the film will hit screens on January 26. The film is helmed by Saheedh Arafath, who made his directorial debut with Theeram in 2017. He was also the co-director in the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Joji.

Thankam, scripted by Syam Pushkaran, is billed as a crime drama. Aparna Balamurali, Hindi actor Girish Kulkarni, Kochu Preman, and Vineeth Thattil also star in it.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Gautham Sankar, music composer Bijibal, and editor Kiran Das. Thankam is produced jointly by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vineeth Sreenivasan Biju Menon Thankam
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp