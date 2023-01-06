Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mollywood director Sugeeth’s next titled 'Aanakattiyile Aanavandi'

Director Sugeeth and scriptwriter Nishad Koya, who had collaborated for Ordinary, Madhura Naranga, and Shikkari Shambhu, are set for a reunion. 

Published: 06th January 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Director Sugeeth

By Express News Service

Director Sugeeth and scriptwriter Nishad Koya, who had collaborated for Ordinary, Madhura Naranga, and Shikkari Shambhu, are set for a reunion. 

Their new film has been titled Aanakattiyile Aanavandi and it is backed by Raaffi Mathirra’s Iffaar Media.
The makers have hinted that Aanakattiyile Aanavandi will be a spiritual sequel to the 2012-released film Ordinary, with some characters from it retained. Faisal Ali, who was the cinematographer of Ordinary, is part of the upcoming film as well. 

Ordinary, which was Sugeeth’s directorial debut, had Kunchacko Boban and Biju Menon as the leads. The film was a huge success at the box office. It also got remade in Tamil as Jannal Oram and Telugu as Right Right.

Sugeeth’s last release was the Dileep-starrer My Santa. He next made Kural, a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film with Narain, but it is yet to be released. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aanakattiyile Aanavandi Sugeeth
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp