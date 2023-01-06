Mollywood director Sugeeth’s next titled 'Aanakattiyile Aanavandi'

By Express News Service

Director Sugeeth and scriptwriter Nishad Koya, who had collaborated for Ordinary, Madhura Naranga, and Shikkari Shambhu, are set for a reunion.

Their new film has been titled Aanakattiyile Aanavandi and it is backed by Raaffi Mathirra’s Iffaar Media.

The makers have hinted that Aanakattiyile Aanavandi will be a spiritual sequel to the 2012-released film Ordinary, with some characters from it retained. Faisal Ali, who was the cinematographer of Ordinary, is part of the upcoming film as well.

Ordinary, which was Sugeeth’s directorial debut, had Kunchacko Boban and Biju Menon as the leads. The film was a huge success at the box office. It also got remade in Tamil as Jannal Oram and Telugu as Right Right.

Sugeeth’s last release was the Dileep-starrer My Santa. He next made Kural, a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film with Narain, but it is yet to be released.

