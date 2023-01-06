Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kollywood actor Prasanna joins Dulquer Salmaan’s 'King of Kotha'

Tamil actor Prasanna has joined the sets of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer King of Kotha (Kok).

Published: 06th January 2023

Dulquer Salmaan in 'King of Kotha'

By Express News Service

Tamil actor Prasanna has joined the sets of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer King of Kotha (Kok). He is playing a cop’s role in the film. It is his second Malayalam outing after debuting in 2019 with Brother’s Day.

On Thursday, the actor took to social media to share a khaki cap’s photo from the sets of KoK, and wrote, ‘New year and a new beginning’.

King of Kotha is a period gangster film which marks the directorial debut of veteran filmmaker Joshiy’s son, Abhilash Joshiy. It is scripted by Porinju Mariam Jose—fame Abhilash N Chandran.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead in Kok. The cast also includes Sarpatta Parambarai-fame Shabeer Kallarakkal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, and Gokul Suresh. Ritika Singh, noted for her roles in Irudhi Suttru and Oh My Kadavule, will also be seen in a special dance number.

Produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, King of Kotha is set to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

