Prithviraj's 'Kaapa' set for OTT release

Express News Service

The Shaji Kailas directorial Kaapa, which hit screens on December 22, is set for its digital premiere. The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Anna Ben as the leads, will start streaming on Netflix on January 19.

Scripted by GR Indugopan, the film is based on the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007, popularly known as the Kaapa act, which aims for effective prevention and control of certain anti-social activities in the State of Kerala. The film is a socio-political drama set in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.

Prithviraj plays a gangster named Kotta Madhu in it. Aparna Balamurali essays the role of his wife, Prameela. Dileesh Pothan, Nandu, Jagadish, Biju Pappan, Sajitha Madathil, and Senthil Krishna essay other supporting roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Jomon T John, composers Dawn Vincent and Jakes Bejoy, and editor Shameer Muhammed.

Kaapa is a joint production of FEFKA Writers Union, Theatre of Dreams and Mumbai-based Yoodlee Films.

