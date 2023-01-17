Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino Thomas' 'Vazhakk' to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar

Published: 17th January 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Vazhakk'

A still from the trailer of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's 'Vazhakk' starring Tovino Thomas. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas-starrer Vazhakk (Quarrel), directed by award-winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, will be screened as the opening film at the Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IIFB), which commences on 23 January. The film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Vazhakk has Tovino playing an advocate named Sidharthan. Kani Kusruti, Sudev Nair, and Azeez Nedumangad are also part of the film. Besides directing, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan scripted, edited, and also did sound design. It has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj and music by Prithvi Chandrasekhar.

The film was previously featured in premiered in the IFFSA-SEOL. Prior to Vazhakk, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's last film was Ah'r (Kayattam), where actor Manju Warrier played the main protagonist and also co-produced the film.

Meanwhile, Tovino has numerous releases awaiting in the list including Jude Anthony Joseph's directorial 2018 and Aashiq Abu's Neelavelicham. The actor's last outing was Khalid Rahman's Thallumaala.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

