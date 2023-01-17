Yogi Babu, Pramod Shetty team up for 'Sannidhanam P.O.'

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tamil actor Yogi Babu and Kantara-fame Pramod Shetty are collaborating on a multilingual film titled Sannidhanam P.O.

Billed as a ‘divine subject’, the film, scripted by Rajesh Mohan, will be helmed by Malayalam director Rajeev Vaidya. Madhusudan Rao, who produced Tootumadike in Kannada, will be bankrolling this project along with Shabeer Pathan.

Talking about the film, which went on floors on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, Madhusudan Rao shared that the film takes place in Sabarimala and highlights how the place of worship does not differentiate between people of different religions entering the shrine.

The first schedule of the film would be shot in and around Sabarimala. Vinod Bharati is onboard as the cinematographer, and Renganath Ravee is the sound designer.

