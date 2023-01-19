'Thankam' trailer review: Syam Pushkaran creates a thriller

By Express News Service

The trailer of Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon starrer Thankam dropped on Tuesday. Directed by Saheed Arafath, the film looks like a thriller set in the backdrop of the gold business in Tamil Nadu. National award winner Syam Pushkaran has scripted the film, and this is perhaps his first full-fledged thriller attempt. In the trailer, Vineeth Sreenivasan is a man on the run with some ‘items’, and an investigation team from Mumbai is behind him. Bollywood actor Girish Kulkarni, noted for his roles in films like Ugly and Dangal, plays a prominent role as a cop who heads the investigation. Parallelly, there’s Biju Menon and Vineeth Thattil, who also seem to be on the lookout for Vineeth Sreenivasan. Aparna Balamurali also makes a brief appearance as Vineeth’s wife in it. The technical crew includes cinematographer Gautham Sankar, composer Bijibal and editor Kiran Das. It is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam.