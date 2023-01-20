Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bijibal recreates Anuraga Madhuchashakam for Aashiq Abu's 'Neelavelicham', watch video

While the original film starred Madhu, Prem Nazir, Vijaya Nirmala and PJ Antony, Aashiq Abu's film has Tovino Thomas, Rima, Roshan and Shine as the leads.

Rima Kallingal in 'Neelavelicham' song 'Anuraga Madhuchashakam'.

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

The makers of Neelavelicham released the first video song from the film on Wednesday. Titled Anuraga Madhuchashakam, the song is a reprise version of the original song from the film, Bhargavi Nilayam (1964). The legendary MS Baburaj composed the original track, which had lyrics by P Bhaskaran and rendition by S Janaki. The latest version is composed by Bijibal and sung by KS Chithra. The video features Rima Kallingal performing on stage with Roshan Mathew playing the sitar. Actors Shine Tom Chacko and Abhiram Radhakrishnan are spotted among the crowd.

Directed by Aashiq Abu, Neelavelicham is the remake of Bhargavi Nilayam. It has Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s screenplay based on his short story, NeelavelichamHrishikesh Bhaskaran is credited as the additional screenplay writer for the upcoming film.

While the original film starred Madhu, Prem Nazir, Vijaya Nirmala and PJ Antony, Aashiq Abu's film has Tovino Thomas, Rima, Roshan and Shine as the leads. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan, editor Saiju Sreedharan and music composers Bijibal and Rex Vijayan.

