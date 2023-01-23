Kamal Haasan to play a cameo in Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Valiban'?

By Express News Service

Lijo Jose Pellisery and Mohanlal are collaborating on the upcoming Malayalam film Malaikottai Valiban which went on floors recently. Apart from Mohanlal, Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Sonalee Kulkarni are the others confirmed in the cast so far.

Now, the latest reports suggest that actor Kamal Haasan may also play a cameo role in the film. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers.

If these speculations are true, then the actors will be collaborating with each other after the 2009 film Unnaipol Oruvan. Malaikottai Valiban is scripted by PS Rafeeque, who has earlier collaborated with Lijo in Nayakan (2010) and Amen (2013).

On the technical front, Lijo has retained his regular collaborators like cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan, editor Deepu Joseph and music director Prashanth Pillai. Malaikottai Valiban is backed by John & Mary Creative, Amen Movie Monastery, Century Films, and Max Lab.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

