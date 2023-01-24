Biju Menon, Shruti Ramachandran team up for Maradona director’s next 

By Express News Service

Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, and Lijomol Jose are set to play the leads in Maradona director Vishnu Narayan’s next.

It is scripted by Rajesh Gopinadhan, who has penned films like Kali and Djinn. Backed by Anup Kannan Stories, this yet-to-be-titled film got launched on Monday.

The film has Manesh Madhavan as the cinematographer and Sushin Shyam handling the music. Saiju Sreedharan and Toby John are on board as editors.

Suraj Venjaramoodu, last seen in Ennalum Entaliya, has Higuita, Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal and Madanolsavam in different stages of production.

While Lijomol, best known for her heart-rending performance in Jai Bhim, has multiple projects lined up in Tamil, Shruti has Neeraja, in which she plays the titular role, coming up. It is written and directed by Rajesh K Raman.

