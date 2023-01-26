Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aarsha Baiju joins cast of Nivin Pauly's film 'NP 42'

Nivin Pauly’s new film with Haneef Adeni recently went on floors in Ras Al-Khaimah. Tentatively titled NP 42, the film is backed by Pauly Jr Pictures and Magic Frames.

Published: 26th January 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Aarsha Chandini Baiju

Aarsha Chandini Baiju

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly’s new film with Haneef Adeni recently went on floors in Ras Al-Khaimah. Tentatively titled NP 42, the film is backed by Pauly Jr Pictures and Magic Frames. The latest we hear is that the makers have roped in Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Mamita Baiju as the female leads. 

Aarsha was recently seen in a stereotype-breaking role in Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s Mukundan Unni Associates. Her performance in the film met with appreciation from all corners, particularly after its OTT release. The actor is also part of costume designer Stephy Zaviour’s directorial debut Madhura Manohara Moham, also starring Rajisha Vijayan and Sharafudheen.

Mamita Baiju is noted for her roles in films like Operation Java, Kho Kho, and Super Sharanya. The actor was supposed to make her Tamil debut with the Bala directorial Vanangaan. However, the project has now been shelved after lead actor Suriya opted out of it.

NP 42 also stars Vinay Forrt, Vijilesh and Jaffer Idukki in key roles. Planned to be shot majorly in the UAE, the film has Vishnu Thandassery as the cinematographer and Nishad Yusuf as the editor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aarsha Baiju Nivin Pauly NP 42
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp