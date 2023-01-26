Aarsha Baiju joins cast of Nivin Pauly's film 'NP 42'

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly’s new film with Haneef Adeni recently went on floors in Ras Al-Khaimah. Tentatively titled NP 42, the film is backed by Pauly Jr Pictures and Magic Frames. The latest we hear is that the makers have roped in Aarsha Chandini Baiju and Mamita Baiju as the female leads.

Aarsha was recently seen in a stereotype-breaking role in Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s Mukundan Unni Associates. Her performance in the film met with appreciation from all corners, particularly after its OTT release. The actor is also part of costume designer Stephy Zaviour’s directorial debut Madhura Manohara Moham, also starring Rajisha Vijayan and Sharafudheen.

Mamita Baiju is noted for her roles in films like Operation Java, Kho Kho, and Super Sharanya. The actor was supposed to make her Tamil debut with the Bala directorial Vanangaan. However, the project has now been shelved after lead actor Suriya opted out of it.

NP 42 also stars Vinay Forrt, Vijilesh and Jaffer Idukki in key roles. Planned to be shot majorly in the UAE, the film has Vishnu Thandassery as the cinematographer and Nishad Yusuf as the editor.

