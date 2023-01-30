Rishab Shetty confirms being approached for Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Valiban'

By Express News Service

Recently, there were reports about the makers of Mohanlal's Malaikottai Valiban approaching Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty for a crucial cameo role in the film. The Kantara star has now confirmed that he was indeed approached for the role, but couldn't take it up due to other commitments.

After the overwhelming success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty has put on hold all his other projects as he is working on its prequel, which the makers plan to release by mid-2024.

Meanwhile, it is said that Kamal Haasan was also in talks for the same role in Malaikottai Valiban, but he too had to deny it as he was busy with Indian 2's shoot.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is said to be an action-adventure in which Mohanlal plays the role of a wrestler. Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Sonalee Kulkarni are the others confirmed in the cast so far.

Malaikottai Valiban is scripted by PS Rafeeque, who has earlier collaborated with Lijo in Nayakan (2010) and Amen (2013).

Its technical crew includes cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan, editor Deepu Joseph and music director Prashanth Pillai. The film is backed by John & Mary Creative, Amen Movie Monastery, Century Films, and Max Lab.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

