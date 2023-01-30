Home Entertainment Malayalam

Rishab Shetty confirms being approached for Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Valiban'

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is said to be an action-adventure in which Mohanlal plays the role of a wrestler.

Published: 30th January 2023 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty. (File Photo)

Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Recently, there were reports about the makers of Mohanlal's Malaikottai Valiban approaching Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty for a crucial cameo role in the film. The Kantara star has now confirmed that he was indeed approached for the role, but couldn't take it up due to other commitments. 

After the overwhelming success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty has put on hold all his other projects as he is working on its prequel, which the makers plan to release by mid-2024.

Meanwhile, it is said that Kamal Haasan was also in talks for the same role in Malaikottai Valiban, but he too had to deny it as he was busy with Indian 2's shoot.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is said to be an action-adventure in which Mohanlal plays the role of a wrestler. Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Sonalee Kulkarni are the others confirmed in the cast so far.

Malaikottai Valiban is scripted by PS Rafeeque, who has earlier collaborated with Lijo in Nayakan (2010) and Amen (2013). 

Its technical crew includes cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan, editor Deepu Joseph and music director Prashanth Pillai. The film is backed by John & Mary Creative, Amen Movie Monastery, Century Films, and Max Lab.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malaikottai Valiban Mohanlal Lijo Jose Pellissery Malayalam film Rishab Shetty Kantara
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp