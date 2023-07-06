Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dileep confirms CID Moosa sequel 

Dileep is currently awaiting the release of Voice of Sathyanathan, set to release on July 14, and others.

Actor Dileep. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CID Moosa, the blockbuster Dileep-starrer, celebrated its 20th release anniversary on Tuesday. On this occasion, the actor took to social media to confirm that a sequel to the film is in works. He made the announcement by sharing a fan-made video celebrating the film, and captioning it as ‘Moosa is Returning Soon’.

Directed by Johny Antony, CID Moosa was one of  Malayalam cinema’s biggest blockbusters in the early 2000s. The film was scripted by the Udaykrishna–Sibi K Thomas combo. With the scenarist duo parting ways, it remains to be seen who will be scripting the sequel. 

