Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lyca Productions to back Jude Anthany Joseph’s next

Jude Anthany recently revealed that he will be joining hands with Nivin Pauly for a film, marking the duo’s reunion after Ohm Shanthi Oshaana.

Published: 06th July 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jude
By Express News Service

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions announced that they will be producing director Jude Anthany Joseph’s next film. 

The makers are yet to announce more details about the cast, crew and plot of the yet-to-be-titled film. 
Meanwhile, Jude Anthany recently revealed that he will be joining hands with Nivin Pauly for a film, marking the duo’s reunion after Ohm Shanthi Oshaana.

The director has now revealed that he is planning to rope in Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Nivin. He also added that discussions for the same have already begun. We are yet to know whether this film is the one that will be backed by Lyca Productions. 

Meanwhile, Jude’s recent release 2018 has entered the elite Rs 100 crore club of Malayalam cinema. 
As per trade experts, it is only the third Malayalam film after Pulimurugan and Lucifer to do a theatrical business of over Rs 100 crore. Apart from Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and 2018, Jude has also helmed Oru Muthassi Gadha (2016) and Sara’s (2021).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lyca Productions Jude Anthany Joseph
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp