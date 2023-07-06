Lyca Productions to back Jude Anthany Joseph’s next

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions announced that they will be producing director Jude Anthany Joseph’s next film.

The makers are yet to announce more details about the cast, crew and plot of the yet-to-be-titled film.

Meanwhile, Jude Anthany recently revealed that he will be joining hands with Nivin Pauly for a film, marking the duo’s reunion after Ohm Shanthi Oshaana.

The director has now revealed that he is planning to rope in Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Nivin. He also added that discussions for the same have already begun. We are yet to know whether this film is the one that will be backed by Lyca Productions.

Meanwhile, Jude’s recent release 2018 has entered the elite Rs 100 crore club of Malayalam cinema.

As per trade experts, it is only the third Malayalam film after Pulimurugan and Lucifer to do a theatrical business of over Rs 100 crore. Apart from Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and 2018, Jude has also helmed Oru Muthassi Gadha (2016) and Sara’s (2021).



