Actor Dileep’s 'Voice of Sathyanathan' clears censors

By Express News Service

Dileep-starrer 'Voice of Sathyanathan', which is set to hit screens on July 14, has been censored with a U certificate. Written and directed by Raffi, the film is billed as a comedy entertainer set against a political backdrop. Along with Dileep, the film has Joju George in a prominent role.

Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Veena Nandakumar is the female lead. Anupam Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Makarand Deshpande, Johny Antony, and Vikram-fame Jaffer Sadiq are also part of the cast.

The film has Jithin Stanislaus as the cinematographer, and Shameer Muhammed handles the edits. Justin Varghese is the composer.

