Home Entertainment Malayalam

Heavy rains postpone release date of Malayalam film 'Padmini' in Kerala

The makers are yet to announce the new release date. Directed by Senna Hegde, Padmini has Kunchako Boban playing a college professor’s role.

Published: 07th July 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of the film 'Padmini' (Youtube Screengrab)

A still from the trailer of the film 'Padmini' (Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban’s Padmini, which was slated to hit screens today, has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in Kerala. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

Directed by Senna Hegde, Padmini has Kunchako Boban playing a college professor’s role. From the recently-released trailer, we presume that the film is about his encounter with three women, played by Madonna Sebastian, Aparna Balamurali and Vincy Aloshious.

Malavika Menon, Althaf Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Ganapathi, Anand Manmadhan, Seema G Nair, Gokulan, and James Elia also star in the film.

Padmini is scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep. Sreeraj Raveendran, who shot Senna’s last two films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto, is the cinematographer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padmini Kunchacko Boban Madonna Sebastian Aparna Balamurali
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp