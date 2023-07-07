Heavy rains postpone release date of Malayalam film 'Padmini' in Kerala

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban’s Padmini, which was slated to hit screens today, has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in Kerala. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

Directed by Senna Hegde, Padmini has Kunchako Boban playing a college professor’s role. From the recently-released trailer, we presume that the film is about his encounter with three women, played by Madonna Sebastian, Aparna Balamurali and Vincy Aloshious.

Malavika Menon, Althaf Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Ganapathi, Anand Manmadhan, Seema G Nair, Gokulan, and James Elia also star in the film.

Padmini is scripted by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep. Sreeraj Raveendran, who shot Senna’s last two films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto, is the cinematographer.

