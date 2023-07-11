Next Vineeth Sreenivasan - starrer begins rolling

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported that Vineeth Sreenivasan would be teaming up again with director M Mohanan after the 2018 film Aravindante Athidhikal for an upcoming Malayalam film titled Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. The film was launched on Sunday in Kochi. The film is being produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra Films.

Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier collaborated with Vineeth Sreenivasan in scripting Thira. The upcoming film also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and actor-filmmaker Mridul Nair.

The film’s technical team comprises Viswajith Odukathil as the cinematographer, who debuted with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, Ranjan Abraham as the editor, and Guna Balasubramanian as the music composer.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan, who was last seen in 2018, will next be seen in Jayalal Divakaran’s Kurukkan. The film has yet to get a release date.

Earlier, we had reported that Vineeth Sreenivasan would be teaming up again with director M Mohanan after the 2018 film Aravindante Athidhikal for an upcoming Malayalam film titled Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. The film was launched on Sunday in Kochi. The film is being produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra Films. Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier collaborated with Vineeth Sreenivasan in scripting Thira. The upcoming film also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and actor-filmmaker Mridul Nair. The film’s technical team comprises Viswajith Odukathil as the cinematographer, who debuted with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, Ranjan Abraham as the editor, and Guna Balasubramanian as the music composer. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan, who was last seen in 2018, will next be seen in Jayalal Divakaran’s Kurukkan. The film has yet to get a release date.