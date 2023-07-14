Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph team up for 5th time

By Express News Service

On Thursday, it was announced that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph would be collaborating once again after the success of the Drishyam films, 12th Man, and the upcoming Ram.

Antony Perumbavoor will be producing the yet-to-be-titled film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Along with the official announcement, the makers also confirmed that the film’s shoot will begin in August.

Though Jeethu and Mohanlal had earlier confirmed the possibility of a third part in the Drishyam franchise, it is not yet known if this upcoming project is indeed Drishyam 3 or a stand-alone one.

The announcement has come at a time when several speculations about Mohanlal’s next Malayalam film have been doing the rounds.

The superstar, who last worked on Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Valiban, will soon begin shooting for a multilingual film. Titled Vrushabha, it is a big-scale entertainer directed by Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore. Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms is backing the film in association with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

