Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph team up for 5th time

The superstar, who last worked on Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Valiban, will soon begin shooting for a multilingual film.

Published: 14th July 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph

By Express News Service

On Thursday, it was announced that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph would be collaborating once again after the success of the Drishyam films, 12th Man, and the upcoming Ram.

Antony Perumbavoor will be producing the yet-to-be-titled film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Along with the official announcement, the makers also confirmed that the film’s shoot will begin in August.

Though Jeethu and Mohanlal had earlier confirmed the possibility of a third part in the Drishyam franchise, it is not yet known if this upcoming project is indeed Drishyam 3 or a stand-alone one.

The announcement has come at a time when several speculations about Mohanlal’s next Malayalam film have been doing the rounds.

The superstar, who last worked on Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Valiban, will soon begin shooting for a multilingual film. Titled Vrushabha, it is a big-scale entertainer directed by Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore. Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms is backing the film in association with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohanlal Jeethu Joseph
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp