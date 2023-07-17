Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala producer blackens actor Kunchacko in posters for skipping promotions

After actor Kunchacko Boban skipped the promotion programmes of his recently released movie, Padmini, its producers got back at him by blackening his images from the film posters. 

Published: 17th July 2023

The newly released posters of the film

By Express News Service

Suvin K Varky, one of the producers, earlier alleged that the actor had skipped all promotion programmes. “For Padmini, the lead actor (Kunchacko Boban), who took home Rs 2.5 crore, gave zero TV interviews and participated in none of the TV programmes/promotions.

The entire promotion plan and chart of the programmes were rejected because the marketing consultant who was appointed by the actor’s wife made a verdict after watching the raw footage of the movie,” said Suvin in an Instagram post.

He said that the actors also have the responsibility to market the product they get involved in. “You have to woo the audience to watch your movie among the 200+ Malayalam films that are getting released a year. This is showbiz, and your existence is based on the audience’s verdict. Don’t take the viewers for granted,” he said. 

Suvin also thanked the viewers and the public for the positive responses and reviews about the movie. Padmini is a comedy movie, directed by Senna Hegde and produced by Suvin K Varkey, Abhilash George, and Prasobh Krishna. Other lead characters in the movie are played by Vincy Aloshious, Aparna Balamurali, and Madonna Sebastian.

