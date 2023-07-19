Home Entertainment Malayalam

Biju Menon’s next launched

As reported earlier, Biju Menon is next teaming up with Meppadiyan-fame Vishnu Mohan. After its customary launch on Saturday, the film’s shoot commenced on Tuesday.

Published: 19th July 2023

By Express News Service

Vishnu himself is scripting the film, which is said to be a love story. Nikhila Vimal, Anu Mohan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Siddique, and Renji Panicker also star in it.

The film is produced by Plan J Studios, headed by Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed, in association with director Vishnu.

Jomon and Shameer are also handling the film’s cinematography and editing. Ashwin Aryan is composing its music. Meanwhile, Biju Menon has Jis Joy’s upcoming film and Vishnu Narayan’s Nadanna Sambavam gearing up for release. 

