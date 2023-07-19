It’s a wrap for 'Manjummel Boys'

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported Jan E Man director Chidambaram is next helming a film titled Manjummel Boys. The latest update is that the team has wrapped up filming. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, actor Soubin wrote, “101 days of Manjummel Boys...

They say good things take time. I’m so happy and proud that my first as a producer is MB. It’s been 101 days of excitement, experiments, relentless hard work & enthusiasm. The best team I could have ever asked for. Even through the cold winter shoot days & the long overnight shoots—never once was there a dull moment or a sigh of despair. I’m so proud of what we have created boys.”

The film is backed by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony. Manjummel Boys has an elaborate star cast, including Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Lal, Ganapathi, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar and Vishnu Raghu. Filmmakers Lal Jr and Khalid Rahman are also playing prominent roles in it.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Shyju Khalid, composer Sushin Shyam, editor Vivek Harshan, and production designer Ajayan Chalissery.

