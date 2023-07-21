Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty best actor, Vincy Aloshious adjudged best actress

"Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam"directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery has been declared best film.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Mammootty has been selected for the Best Actor Award at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. The actor won the eighth state award in his career for his performance in "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam". Best female actor is Vincy Aloshious for the film "Rekha". "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam"directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is the best film.

Kunchacko Boban and Alancier received special jury mention for their roles in "Nna Thaan Case Kodu" and "Appan" respectively. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval won the award for best screenplay for "Nna Thaan Case Kodu". Mahesh Narayana is the best director. "Ariyippu" fetched him the award.

Devi Varma won the award for best character award in the female category. Her role in Saudi Vellakka was considered for the honour. 

M Jayachandran is the best music composer.  Best Playback singer (female) is Mridula Warrier and Kapil Kapilan won the honour in the male category. 

Best cinematography award will be shared by Maneesh Madhavan and Chandru Selvarajan. Master Da Vinci was selected for the best child artist (male) award for the role in "Pallotty 90s Kids". 

The awards were announced by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

