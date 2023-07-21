Mindiyum Paranjum picked at Indian film festival, Alberta

By Express News Service

Mindiyum Paranjum, starring Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali as the leads, has been officially selected at the Indian film festival, Alberta, 2023.

The film directed by Arun Bose is a relationship drama. Arun has co-written it with Mridul George, with whom he had earlier collaborated for Luca.

Mindiyum Paranjum also stars Jaffer Idukki, Jude Anthany Joseph, Maala Parvathi, Prasant Murali, and Sohan Seenulal among others. It has veteran Madhu Ambat as the cinematographer, Sooraj S Kurup as the composer and Kiran Das as the editor. Director Salim Ahmed is producing the film.

