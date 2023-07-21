Unpleasant remarks: No need to register case against actor Vinayakan, says Oommen Chandy's son 

By PTI

KOCHI: Late former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's son has requested authorities not to register a case against Malayalam actor Vinayakan for his recent unpleasant remarks.

The son - Chandy Oommen said his father would have taken the same stand on the issue if he were alive.

Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan was earlier booked for his distasteful remarks against the two-time CM, which evoked widespread criticism.

Chandy Oommen appealed to Congress workers not to react emotionally on the matter and not to indulge in any kind of violence with regard to the incident.

"People of the state know very well what my father has done (during his life). There is no need to take seriously a statement which he (Vinayakan) made at the spur of the moment," Oommen told a television channel.

Asked about the alleged attack against the actor unleashed by a group of Congress workers on Thursday, he appealed to the party activists to stay away from such acts.

"I have heard that a case has been registered against the actor. It was not right. If my father was alive, he would have said the same," Oommen added.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam North Police had registered a case against the actor on Thursday.

Police said on Friday that Vinayakan was summoned for the recording of his statement, and that he was yet to report at the station.

"He was asked to come to the police station in the morning. But, he was yet to come. His phone is currently switched off," a police officer told PTI.

The actor was booked under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 297 for humiliating a person who is no more and under Kerala Police Act Section 120 (o) (causing a nuisance of himself to any person through any means of communication), the officer added.

In a viral Facebook video on Wednesday, the actor asked "who is this Oommen Chandy?" and "why three days' mourning had been declared in the state on his demise."

The 'Kammatti Padam' actor also criticised the media for the wide coverage given to the procession carrying his mortal remains to his home village Puthuppally in Kottayam district.

Following social media outrage and widespread criticism from various quarters, Vinayakan later withdrew the video from his Facebook account.

Condemning his distasteful remarks against Oommen Chandy, the Congress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the actor seeking action.

In the complaint lodged by a party activist here, it was alleged that Vinayakan insulted the Congress stalwart through social media and immediate action should be taken against him.

Oommen Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said.

He was 79.

