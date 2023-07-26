Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mathew Thomas, Naslen's 'Neymar', gets an OTT release date

Directed by Sudhi Maddison, Neymar has a story penned by the director himself, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skariah.

Published: 26th July 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Neymar' starring Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor.

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Neymar' starring Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor.

By Express News Service

Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor- starrer Malayalam film Neymar which recently hit theatres on May 12, is all set for its OTT premiere. The film will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 8. 

Directed by Sudhi Maddison, Neymar has a story penned by the director himself, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skariah.

Apart from Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor, Neymar stars an ensemble cast, including Shammi Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Yog Japee, Baby Devanandha, Sajin Gopu, Rishikanth, Thushara Pillai and Reshmi Boban, 

Produced by Padma Uday under the banner of V Cinema International, the technical team of Neymar comprises Alby Antony as the cinematographer and Noufal Abdullah as the editor. Gopisundar handles the background score of the film. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Neymar  Mathew Thomas Naslen K Gafoor OTT release Disney Plus Hotstar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp