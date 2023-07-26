Mathew Thomas, Naslen's 'Neymar', gets an OTT release date

By Express News Service

Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor- starrer Malayalam film Neymar which recently hit theatres on May 12, is all set for its OTT premiere. The film will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 8.

Directed by Sudhi Maddison, Neymar has a story penned by the director himself, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skariah.

Apart from Mathew Thomas and Naslen K Gafoor, Neymar stars an ensemble cast, including Shammi Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Yog Japee, Baby Devanandha, Sajin Gopu, Rishikanth, Thushara Pillai and Reshmi Boban,

Produced by Padma Uday under the banner of V Cinema International, the technical team of Neymar comprises Alby Antony as the cinematographer and Noufal Abdullah as the editor. Gopisundar handles the background score of the film.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

