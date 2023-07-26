Shine Tom Chacko’s next titled 'Vivekanandan Viralaanu' is a social satire 

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about veteran filmmaker Kamal directing Vivekanandan Viralaanu with Shine Tom Chacko as the lead. Produced by Naseeb Rahman and Shelly Raj under the banner of Nediyath Productions, the film’s shoot got wrapped up on Tuesday.

According to the makers, Vivekanandan Viralaanu is a socially relevant satire in which Shine Tom plays Vivekanandan, a government employee. The narrative revolves around his encounter with five women who enter his life at various stages and the subsequent events.

Grace Antony, Swasika, Mareena Michael, Johny Antony, Sminu Sijo, Maala Parvathy, Sidhartha Siva and Manju Pillai are also part of the film’s cast. Cinematographer Prakash Velayudhan, music director Bijibal, editor Ranjan Abraham comprise the technical team.

Shine Tom Chacko is currently awaiting the release of Kurukkan, in which he plays one of the main roles alongside Vineeth Sreenivasan and Sreenivasan. The crime-comedy, directed by Jayalal Divakaran, is set to hit screens this Thursday. The actor is also part of multiple other upcoming projects including Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, and the Jr NTR-starrer Devara.

