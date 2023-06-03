Mammootty's 'Bazooka' team unveils first look

By Express News Service

The first look of Mammootty’s upcoming film Bazooka is out, and it looks like a stylish thriller is on the cards. The superstar will be appearing in multiple looks in the film, which is said to be a first-of-its-kind attempt in Malayalam.

The first look poster features Mammootty in a garage, with long hair tied up in a bun, and we see him pulling the cover off his bike. Written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a prominent role.

It is the first time Mammootty and Gautham Menon are acting together. The film also stars Sidharth Bharthan, Shine Tom Chacko, VK Prakash, Minnal Murali-fame Vasisht Umesh, and Bhama Arun.

Cinematographer Nimish Ravi, music director Midhun Mukundan, and editor Nishad Yusuf form the core technical crew of Bazooka. The film, produced under the banners of Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlee Films, is currently being shot in and around Kochi.

