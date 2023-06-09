Home Entertainment Malayalam

Manju Warrier's 'Ayisha' currently streaming on Prime Video

The film, loosely based on actor Nilambur Ayisha's life, was released in theatres on January 20 and opened to a positive reception. Manju Warrier got a wide appreciation for her portrayal of Ayisha.

Published: 09th June 2023 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

A YouTube screengrab from the trailer of Manju Warrier's 'Ayisha.'

A YouTube screengrab from the trailer of Manju Warrier's 'Ayisha.'

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier starrer Malayalam film Ayisha started streaming on Prime Video. The film is directed by debutant Aamir Pallikkal from a script written by Ashif Kakkodi, who wrote Halal Love Story and Momo In Dubai.

Ayisha is backed by director Zakariya along with Shamsudheen MT, Harris Desom, PB Anish and Zakariya Vavad.

The film, loosely based on actor Nilambur Ayisha's life, was released in theatres on January 20 and opened to a positive reception. Manju Warrier got a wide appreciation for her portrayal of Ayisha.

The Cinema Express review of the film read, "Ultimately, Ayisha is a tale of resilience, and Manju exudes all the necessary strength that a story and character of this nature demand."

The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, editor Appu N Bhattathiri and music director M Jayachandran.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manju Warrier Ayisha Prime Video
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp