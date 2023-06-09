Manju Warrier's 'Ayisha' currently streaming on Prime Video

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier starrer Malayalam film Ayisha started streaming on Prime Video. The film is directed by debutant Aamir Pallikkal from a script written by Ashif Kakkodi, who wrote Halal Love Story and Momo In Dubai.

Ayisha is backed by director Zakariya along with Shamsudheen MT, Harris Desom, PB Anish and Zakariya Vavad.

The film, loosely based on actor Nilambur Ayisha's life, was released in theatres on January 20 and opened to a positive reception. Manju Warrier got a wide appreciation for her portrayal of Ayisha.

The Cinema Express review of the film read, "Ultimately, Ayisha is a tale of resilience, and Manju exudes all the necessary strength that a story and character of this nature demand."

The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Vishnu Sharma, editor Appu N Bhattathiri and music director M Jayachandran.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

